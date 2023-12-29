Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.