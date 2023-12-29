Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.78 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38). 3,360,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 706% from the average session volume of 416,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.70 ($0.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.78) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3,020.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercia Asset Management

In other news, insider Martin James Glanfield bought 145,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £42,290.41 ($53,736.23). Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

