Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading Up 1.6%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.67. 65,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 72,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MKKGY

Merck KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

Merck KGaA Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.