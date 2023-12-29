Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,620 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

