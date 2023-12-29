Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $574,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $490.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

