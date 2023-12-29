Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

