Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enovix by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 693,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 501,760 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

