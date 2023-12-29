Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

