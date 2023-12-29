Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $411.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

