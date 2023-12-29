MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFV opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.