MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFV opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
