Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 337.79%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 138.76%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 1.39 -$32.81 million ($0.53) -2.05 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.05) -1.70

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -63.23% -87.67% -42.48% Modular Medical N/A -182.23% -149.58%

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

