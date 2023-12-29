Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Lessened by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after buying an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $20,494,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

MC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 34,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 303.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

