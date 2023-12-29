Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 849 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Amgen makes up about 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.62. 260,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.