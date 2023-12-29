Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 293,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,652. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.