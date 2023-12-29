Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,418. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

