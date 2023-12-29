Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 39.2% in December

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $4.37 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 686.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $6.60 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Molecular Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

