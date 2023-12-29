Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

