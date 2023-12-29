Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

