MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.93 and last traded at $62.10. 88,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 66,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

Several research firms have commented on ML. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.51.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,113,417.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,445.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

