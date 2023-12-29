Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 3.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $390.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $274.80 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

