MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.78

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 225541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MLTX
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 74,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.