Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The company had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,491,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vacasa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCSA

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.