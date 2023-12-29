Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 4% Higher

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.30). Approximately 15,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 46,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

In other news, insider Adam Holland acquired 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,693.33). In other news, insider Adam Holland acquired 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.65 ($12,693.33). Also, insider Will Wilkins bought 4,813 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,011.04 ($12,720.51). Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

