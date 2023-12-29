MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105 shares.The stock last traded at $85.49 and had previously closed at $85.39.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

