N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 41164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
In other news, insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,071.16). Insiders own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
