Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €76.84 ($84.44) and last traded at €77.54 ($85.21). 107,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.74 ($86.53).

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

