Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.43

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 325014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

