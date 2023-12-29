Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Up 0.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $113.83. Approximately 9,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

