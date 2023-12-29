Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.