Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.79.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.32. 1,127,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,433. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.