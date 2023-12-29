Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 132,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 147,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.
