New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 11.58.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

