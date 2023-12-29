New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAM
New Age Metals Stock Performance
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.