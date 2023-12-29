New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.78. 2,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
New China Life Insurance Trading Up 4.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
About New China Life Insurance
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.
