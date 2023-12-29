New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSE GBR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.73. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

