NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 9,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 81,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

