Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 7,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

