Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.37. 2,349,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,787. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

