NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 136.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 2,814,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,718. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

