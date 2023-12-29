Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.