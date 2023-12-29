North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

NYSE BA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.23. 1,554,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.07. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

