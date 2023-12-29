Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 4,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.