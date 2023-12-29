Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 51,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$199.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

