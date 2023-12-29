Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

