Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

(Get Free Report)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.