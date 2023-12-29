NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 6.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 425,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,382,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NovoCure by 58.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NovoCure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

