Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 27,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 6.82.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

