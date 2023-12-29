Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NULV opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

