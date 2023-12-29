Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,098 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $23.10.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.