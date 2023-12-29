Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,098 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $23.10.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.