NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Bought by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. NVE accounts for about 3.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 17.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Stock Down 0.9 %

NVEC stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.