NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

